  • A temporary care station for people infected with COVID-19 in Okinawa Prefecture | OKINAWA PREFECTURAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO
    A temporary care station for people infected with COVID-19 in Okinawa Prefecture | OKINAWA PREFECTURAL GOVERNMENT / VIA KYODO

  • Jiji

Concerns are growing in Japan over a possible resurgence in COVID-19 cases this summer.

With Japan having experienced a coronavirus infection wave every summer, experts are urging people to take measures in preparation for a possible ninth wave.

According to the health ministry, the average number of COVID-19 cases reported regularly from some 5,000 medical institutions across the nation stood at 7.24 in the week to July 2.

