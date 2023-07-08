  • Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks in front of the Cenotaph for Atomic Bomb Victims and the Atomic Bomb Dome at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park during a news conference after the Group of Seven leaders' summit in the city on May 21. | POOL / VIA REUTERS
Hiroshima – The Hiroshima Municipal Government has said that as of Friday, a record 110 countries and the European Union are slated to attend this year’s peace memorial ceremony on Aug. 6.

The total number will be the highest ever recorded, according to an outline of the ceremony unveiled by the city. The current record is 101, marked in 2015 — 100 countries plus the EU.

Among the nuclear powers, Britain, France, India and Israel are expected to take part in the 2023 ceremony, while China and Pakistan will be absent. The United States has not made a decision yet. North Korea has not responded.

