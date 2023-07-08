The Hiroshima Municipal Government has said that as of Friday, a record 110 countries and the European Union are slated to attend this year’s peace memorial ceremony on Aug. 6.

The total number will be the highest ever recorded, according to an outline of the ceremony unveiled by the city. The current record is 101, marked in 2015 — 100 countries plus the EU.

Among the nuclear powers, Britain, France, India and Israel are expected to take part in the 2023 ceremony, while China and Pakistan will be absent. The United States has not made a decision yet. North Korea has not responded.