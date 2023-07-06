Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have ordered the country's beauty parlors to shut within a month, the vice ministry confirmed Tuesday, in the latest curb to squeeze women out of public life.

The order closes thousands of businesses run by women — often their households' only source of income — and outlaws one of the few remaining ways to socialize away from home.

Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban government has ordered the female population to cover up in public and has banned them from parks, high schools and universities.