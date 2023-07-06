The dismantled Nakagin Capsule Tower Building in Tokyo, once an iconic work of contemporary architecture, is being given new life, with one of its housing module capsules having joined a U.S. art museum collection and others planned to be utilized for various purposes.
A masterpiece of the late Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, the building was made of 140 independent housing module capsules that characterized its unique exterior design.
