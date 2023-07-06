  • Jiji

Nakagin Capsule Tower in April 2022, as work to dismantle the structure was about to begin. Some capsules from the tower have been preserved and are now being used for a range of purposes. | KYODO
Nakagin Capsule Tower in April 2022, as work to dismantle the structure was about to begin. Some capsules from the tower have been preserved and are now being used for a range of purposes. | KYODO

The dismantled Nakagin Capsule Tower Building in Tokyo, once an iconic work of contemporary architecture, is being given new life, with one of its housing module capsules having joined a U.S. art museum collection and others planned to be utilized for various purposes.

A masterpiece of the late Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, the building was made of 140 independent housing module capsules that characterized its unique exterior design.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW