    Nobuyoshi Fujiwara spreads fertilizer made from human feces over a field at his lettuce farm in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, on June 13. The fertilizer is finding new favor in Japan due to a hike in the price of chemical alternatives. | AFP-JIJI

Miura, Kanagawa Pref. – It’s cheap, recycled and has centuries of tradition: shimogoe, or “fertilizer from a person’s bottom,” is finding new favor in Japan as Ukraine’s war hikes the price of chemical alternatives.

As in several parts of the world, the use of “night soil” to fertilize crops was once common in Japan.

However, the advent of sewage systems and treatment facilities, as well as chemical fertilizers, saw it fall out of fashion.

