Japan’s natural gas buyers are in talks to agree on new supply contracts with Qatar, driven by energy security concerns.

Several Japanese companies are in negotiations for deals spanning decades to purchase liquefied natural gas from the producer, which is expanding output, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Qatar is currently offering prices that the Japanese firms deem as too high, a key issue that may ultimately scuttle discussions, said the people, who asked not to be named as the details are private.