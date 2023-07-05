Moscow has said that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory would “not be possible” without U.S. and NATO help, escalating its rhetoric after reporting it had downed five drones near the capital on Tuesday.

Ukraine meanwhile accused Russia of planning “dangerous provocations” at the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while Russia in turn claimed Kyiv was planning to attack the facility — Europe’s largest.

Moscow said the West had enabled Ukraine to carry out the drone attacks, after earlier condemning what it called a “terrorist act.”