  • Residents repair a home damaged overnight by Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine, on July 3. Ukrainians who live near the Russian-Occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have grown largely complacent about the dangers despite urgent government warnings. | FINBARR O’REILLY / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Residents repair a home damaged overnight by Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine, on July 3. Ukrainians who live near the Russian-Occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant have grown largely complacent about the dangers despite urgent government warnings. | FINBARR O’REILLY / THE NEW YORK TIMES

  • AFP-JIJI

Moscow – Moscow has said that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian territory would “not be possible” without U.S. and NATO help, escalating its rhetoric after reporting it had downed five drones near the capital on Tuesday.

Ukraine meanwhile accused Russia of planning “dangerous provocations” at the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, while Russia in turn claimed Kyiv was planning to attack the facility — Europe’s largest.

Moscow said the West had enabled Ukraine to carry out the drone attacks, after earlier condemning what it called a “terrorist act.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED