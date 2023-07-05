  • Viktor Grozdov, 77, sits in the bathroom of his damaged flat where in the frontline town of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, on June 28. | AFP-JIJI
Avdiivka, Ukraine – Viktor Grozdov was in a hole.

Wearing a cap and thick glasses, the Ukrainian pensioner was lying at the bottom of a shell crater, trying to pick himself up and gather the food that had spilled out of his shopping bags.

In the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, battered by shelling since 2014, Grozdov had strayed into the crater while returning from a grocery store in April this year.

