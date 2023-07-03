The average income of lawmakers fell ¥990,000 from the previous year to ¥21.56 million in 2022, down for the fourth straight year, reports by Japan’s two parliamentary chambers showed Monday.

By party, the average was highest at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. Only two lawmakers, both from the LDP, earned more than ¥100 million in income.

The average across the parliament decreased after the previous year’s top earner, who posted over ¥1 billion, left office as a House of Councilors lawmaker without running in the latest Upper House election last year.