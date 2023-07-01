The U.S. Supreme Court has wrapped up another term in which its conservative justices flexed their muscles, following up major abortion and gun decisions last year with rulings that rejected affirmative action in college admissions, curbed LGBTQ rights and blocked President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan.

With cases on issues including gun rights already lined up for its next term, beginning in October, the court could once again steer the law in a rightward direction — facilitated by Republican former President Donald Trump’s appointment of three justices who built a 6-3 conservative majority.

The liberal justices, including Biden’s appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson, found themselves in the role of the dissenting minority in some of the nine-month term’s biggest cases.