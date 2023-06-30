The number of food items that have seen or are set to see price hikes in the first 10 months of 2023 reached 29,106 as of Friday, already exceeding the 2022 total of 25,768, a survey by credit research firm Teikoku Databank showed.

In July, prices are set to rise for 3,566 food items, up about 50% from a year before. Nearly half of the items are bread products after the government raised the price of imported wheat this spring, according to the survey of 195 major food companies.

Starting Saturday, Yamazaki Baking will implement an average price hike of 7% for 227 items, including Royal Bread products. Fuji Baking will raise the prices of some 220 items by a range of 3.8% to 12%.