    The European Union is likely to lift restrictions for food products imported from Japan to coincide with a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and EU leaders to be held in Brussels in mid-July, according to sources. | REUTERS

  • Jiji

Brussels – The European Union is considering fully abolishing its import restrictions on Japanese food products introduced after the 2011 meltdowns at the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, sources said Thursday.

The EU requires certificates of radiation inspection for some products imported from 10 of Japan’s 47 prefectures, including certain fishery products from Fukushima.

If the import restrictions are removed, such certifications will no longer be necessary. The lifting of the regulations would also contribute to quelling rumors about the safety of Japanese food, the sources said.

KEYWORDS

