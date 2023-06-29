  • A firefighter stands in front of a burning vehicle during clashes between protesters and police, after the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer during a traffic stop, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Paris – Unrest erupted in France for a second night in a row as balaclava-clad protesters burning rubbish and shooting fireworks clashed with security forces in violent demonstrations over the fatal shooting of a teenager by police.

Nahel M., 17, was shot in the chest at point-blank range on Tuesday morning in an incident that has reignited debate in France about police tactics long criticized by rights groups over the treatment of people in low-income suburbs, particularly ethnic minorities.

The teenager’s mother called for a march on Thursday in tribute to her only child.

