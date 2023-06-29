U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol to Washington for a summit this summer to discuss locking in progress made in improving trilateral ties, the White House’s top Asia official said Thursday.

“President Biden extended an invitation to both Prime Minister Kishida and President Yoon to come to Washington later this summer for a three-way summit between the leaders,” White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said in a pre-recorded video speech to a forum in Seoul.

The envisioned trilateral summit would be their first not to be held on the sidelines of a multilateral forum — giving the three leaders a chance to focus more intently on their shared goals. The summit could happen around the end of August, the Asahi Shimbun reported, citing multiple unidentified Japanese and South Korean officials.