  • U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol wrap up a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on May 21. | REUTERS
    U.S. President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol wrap up a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima on May 21. | REUTERS

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean leader Yoon Suk-yeol to Washington for a summit this summer to discuss locking in progress made in improving trilateral ties, the White House’s top Asia official said Thursday.

“President Biden extended an invitation to both Prime Minister Kishida and President Yoon to come to Washington later this summer for a three-way summit between the leaders,” White House Indo-Pacific Coordinator Kurt Campbell said in a pre-recorded video speech to a forum in Seoul.

The envisioned trilateral summit would be their first not to be held on the sidelines of a multilateral forum — giving the three leaders a chance to focus more intently on their shared goals. The summit could happen around the end of August, the Asahi Shimbun reported, citing multiple unidentified Japanese and South Korean officials.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED