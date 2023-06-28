  • Long Beach, California. While explaining the value of data-gathering tech in public spaces is complicated given that the benefits are communal rather than individual, efforts are still being made to boost trust in the technology. | REUTERS
WASHINGTON – Over the past year, Karen Reside has walked across Long Beach, California, searching for the cameras, sensors and other data-gathering devices that she says have proliferated on her city’s streets.

The results have been startling.

“I hadn’t realized how many cameras had been added,” Reside told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “It was very eye-opening.”

