While the current flu season is still ongoing in Japan, some experts are already concerned the next flu season could start as early as October — two months earlier than usual — and that it could be more severe.

According to the health ministry, the average number of flu patients at regularly monitored hospitals across the country stood at 1.29 in the week through June 18. Since peaking in mid-February, the number has remained above 1.0, indicating that flu infections are still spreading.

The current wave of infections is expected to subside soon. The total number of flu cases this season is estimated at 4,359,000 as of June 18.