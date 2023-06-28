An expert panel at the Children and Families Agency held its first meeting Tuesday to discuss a system to bar people with criminal records for sex offenses from becoming school teachers and nursery workers.

Under the envisaged system, dubbed the Japanese version of Britain’s Disclosure and Barring Service, applicants for jobs involving work with children, such as those at schools and nurseries, would be required to submit certificates showing that they have no record of such offenses.

“Sex crimes are acts that severely violate children’s human rights and are absolutely unacceptable,” Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies for children, said at the panel meeting. The proposed system “will be important for the safety of children,” Ogura said.