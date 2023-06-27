In an attempt at damage control following an unprecedented spat over whose election candidates to support, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito agreed Tuesday to endorse each other’s candidates everywhere except Tokyo in the next general election.

“The LDP and Komeito share an understanding that the ruling parties will secure the maximum number of seats in parliament,” LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi said Tuesday morning.

Later in the day, following a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi told reporters, “This was a major step in the process of rebuilding the coalition based on the premise that we share a sense of mission to maintain the coalition government.”