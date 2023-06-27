  • Energy-saving air conditioners are sold at Bic Camera's Shinjuku Higashiguchi store in Tokyo. | KYODO
    Energy-saving air conditioners are sold at Bic Camera's Shinjuku Higashiguchi store in Tokyo. | KYODO

  • Jiji

Competition is heating up among Japanese businesses over sales of energy-saving products such as some home appliances in the wake of electricity rate hikes.

Many consumers are buying new air conditioners to replace old ones as the hot and humid season gets underway. Portable power stations that can store electricity generated by solar panels are also attracting interest.

Both households and companies are trying to come up with ways to reduce power consumption and cut costs.

