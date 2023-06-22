High school students in Japan are far more likely to think working is purely for earning a living than their counterparts in the United States, China and South Korea, a survey showed Thursday.

The share of respondents who said they strongly agree with the idea stood at 68.6% in Japan, compared with 16.3% in the United States, 17.7% in China and 32.4% in South Korea, according to the survey by the National Institution for Youth Education.

Meanwhile, the proportion of Japanese high school students who believe working would be fun stood lowest among the four countries at 18.8%. The figure came to 34.5% in the United States, 26% in China and 29% in South Korea.