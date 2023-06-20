Registration for free flight tickets from several cities in Japan will begin on Monday, as part of Hong Kong’s campaign to lure back visitors and revitalize the tourism sector that was hit hard during the pandemic.

Cathay Pacific, the city’s flagship carrier, will give away a total of 12,000 free economy-class round-trip tickets for flights to Hong Kong from Narita, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Sapporo.

The distribution of tickets will begin from noon on June 26 until 23:59 p.m. on July 2 under a lottery system. Passengers will still have to pay taxes, fees and other surcharges linked to the flight.