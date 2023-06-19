Australia has allowed a sexist culture to fester inside its parliament, a prominent lawmaker has said, as sexual assault allegations again ring through the country’s halls of power.

The macho nature of Australian politics was highlighted in late 2021 when a scathing review found Parliament House rife with heavy drinking, bullying and sexual harassment.

Less than two years later the country is again wrestling with the behavior of its political class, after sexual assault claims were leveled at a conservative senator.