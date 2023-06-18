  • Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan in Tehran on Saturday. | IRANIAN PRESIDENCY / VIA AFP-JIJI
Tehran – Iran and Saudi Arabia took a further step Saturday to seal their reconciliation as Riyadh’s top diplomat made a landmark visit to the Islamic Republic following a seven-year rupture.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan held talks with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, focusing on regional security.

He later met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, and was due to hand him an invitation “to visit the kingdom soon.”

