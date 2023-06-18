A single tweet alleging Communist Party interference was all it took for Canada to freeze ties with a China-led development bank last week. The question now is whether other U.S. allies will join Canada — and would Beijing even care?

The controversy over the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank began Wednesday, when Bob Pickard — its former global head of communications — declared on Twitter that he was quitting his job because the lender was “dominated by Communist Party members and also has one of the most toxic cultures imaginable.” Within hours, Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland announced it would halt all activities with the bank while the government conducts a review.

The AIIB quickly denied the claims, with Vice President and Corporate Secretary Ludger Schuknecht saying the bank welcomed Canada’s review because “we have nothing to hide.” China called the whole thing a “a sensational publicity stunt and a complete lie.”