High-ranking national security officials from Japan, the United States and the Philippines have agreed to boost their countries’ response capabilities to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Senior national security officials from the three countries met for the first time Friday as they look to expand cooperation in the face of China’s military threats in the East and South China Seas.

Friday’s meeting took place in Tokyo, bringing together Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Eduardo Ano, the Philippines’ national security chief.