High-ranking national security officials from Japan, the United States and the Philippines have agreed to boost their countries’ response capabilities to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
Senior national security officials from the three countries met for the first time Friday as they look to expand cooperation in the face of China’s military threats in the East and South China Seas.
Friday’s meeting took place in Tokyo, bringing together Takeo Akiba, secretary-general of Japan’s National Security Secretariat, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and Eduardo Ano, the Philippines’ national security chief.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
KEYWORDS
China
, East China Sea
, U.S.
, defense
, Philippines
, Taiwan
, South China Sea
, PLA
, U.S.-Japan relations
, Philippines-Japan relations
, Jake Sullivan
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.