Beijing – U.S. chipmaker Micron said Friday it would invest more than $600 million in a packing and testing factory in northern China, less than a month after Beijing banned its chips from critical infrastructure projects.
In a WeChat statement, the firm said it would invest more than 4.3 billion yuan ($605 million) over the next few years in its plant in the city of Xi’an to acquire equipment and add a new factory at the facility.
China’s cybersecurity watchdog last month said Micron had failed a national security review, telling operators of “critical information infrastructure” to stop buying its products.
