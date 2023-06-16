  • China's cybersecurity watchdog last month said Micron had failed a national security review, telling operators of 'critical information infrastructure' to stop buying its products. | REUTERS
Beijing – U.S. chipmaker Micron said Friday it would invest more than $600 million in a packing and testing factory in northern China, less than a month after Beijing banned its chips from critical infrastructure projects.

In a WeChat statement, the firm said it would invest more than 4.3 billion yuan ($605 million) over the next few years in its plant in the city of Xi’an to acquire equipment and add a new factory at the facility.

China’s cybersecurity watchdog last month said Micron had failed a national security review, telling operators of “critical information infrastructure” to stop buying its products.

