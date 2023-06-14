Early this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a mock wartime meeting of his security Cabinet in a bunker. Communities in northern Israel are preparing shelters for a long-term conflict. And the military is working overtime on a new laser system to intercept rockets.
Their focus is Iran and its nuclear ambitions.
For years, Israel has considered a nuclear-armed Iran to be an existential threat, and directed its energies to confronting it and its regional proxies in Syria, Lebanon and the Palestinian areas.
