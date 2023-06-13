  • People watch the sunrise from the summit of Mount Fuji early on Aug. 15. | AFP-JIJI
A surge in demand for rest cabins on Mount Fuji has led Japanese officials to call for crowd control measures including potential entry restrictions during this summer’s climbing season.

Local authorities and tourism associations near the famous volcano warned that an “unprecedented” number of people were expected to tackle its steep symmetrical slopes this year.

They raised safety concerns in a petition submitted on Monday to the governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, where the sacred mountain’s most popular hiking trail is located.

