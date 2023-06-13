A surge in demand for rest cabins on Mount Fuji has led Japanese officials to call for crowd control measures including potential entry restrictions during this summer’s climbing season.
Local authorities and tourism associations near the famous volcano warned that an “unprecedented” number of people were expected to tackle its steep symmetrical slopes this year.
They raised safety concerns in a petition submitted on Monday to the governor of Yamanashi Prefecture, where the sacred mountain’s most popular hiking trail is located.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.