Chris Bowe needed a quick charge before climbing over the Santa Cruz Mountains in his Ford F-150 Lightning on his drive home to the San Francisco Bay Area.

So he pulled into Tesla’s Supercharger station in Scotts Valley, which has 16 stalls. It’s one of just two locations on the West Coast that is open to drivers with the latest innovation from Tesla: the Magic Dock.

The Magic Dock is a Tesla connector that allows other EVs to use the company’s extensive charger network. It is hardware that is added to the charging station itself: There’s no need for drivers to carry an adapter in the trunk.