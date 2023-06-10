Lake Geneva, Wisconsin – Kikkoman plans to expand its operations in India, South America and Africa, Yuzaburo Mogi, chairman of the Japanese soy sauce-maker’s board of directors, said Friday.
Mogi made the comments at a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of the completion of a Kikkoman plant in Wisconsin.
Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Mogi said that soy sauce consumption is expected to increase as the population of those regions grows.
