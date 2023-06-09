Toyota and Hyundai have put their weight behind hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles (FCVs) in the push to reach net zero emissions, but dismal sales suggest customers remain extremely wary.

Such vehicles accounted for only 0.02% of global passenger vehicle sales last year, according to a report published Thursday by Bloomberg NEF, and making any long-term projections is difficult until they reach 0.1%, or about 80,000 vehicles.

On paper, hydrogen offers faster refueling and longer range, but the absence of refueling infrastructure and mass-market applications makes wider adoption a slim prospect in the near term. Most research suggests battery electric vehicles are the quickest, cheapest way to slash emissions in passenger cars.