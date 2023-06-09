The presence of Japanese-made smartphones is continuing to shrink amid fierce competition with foreign rivals.
Trounced by U.S. technology giant Apple’s iPhones in terms of performance and pressured by inexpensive products from other overrseas makers, a number of domestic firms have pulled the plug on the smartphone business.
In the most recent case, FCNT, the successor to Fujitsu’s mobile phone business, went bust late last month by filing for court protection under the civil rehabilitation law.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.