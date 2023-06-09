  • Apple had an overwhelming shipment share in Japan of 50.4% in fiscal 2022, according to the MM Research Institute. | BLOOMBERG
The presence of Japanese-made smartphones is continuing to shrink amid fierce competition with foreign rivals.

Trounced by U.S. technology giant Apple’s iPhones in terms of performance and pressured by inexpensive products from other overrseas makers, a number of domestic firms have pulled the plug on the smartphone business.

In the most recent case, FCNT, the successor to Fujitsu’s mobile phone business, went bust late last month by filing for court protection under the civil rehabilitation law.

