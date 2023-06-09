Japan’s securities watchdog is seeking penalties on two regional banks for improperly selling structured bonds, a rare move that could send a signal to the broader industry about its sales practices.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission on Friday asked the Financial Services Agency to punish Chiba Bank and its brokerage subsidiary, as well as Musashino Bank. The agency said they sold these products without properly checking customers’ investment preference and experience, or explaining the risks involved.

It’s the first time in nearly two decades that the watchdog has issued such a recommendation in relation to structured bonds, an official said at a briefing. The move is a further step in an ongoing clampdown on structured securities, which offer higher returns than regular debt products but at significantly higher risk. It also suggests that authorities are getting more serious about cleaning up improper sales practices in the industry.