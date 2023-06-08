Taiwanese presidential contender Ko Wen-je said Thursday he would advocate a mix of deterrence and dialogue when dealing with China not only to deter possible aggression but also to foster peace between the two sides, which, according to the 63-year-old, are “one family.”
Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, Ko, who is running in January’s presidential election for the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), said that while it is important for Taiwan to have well-established national defense capabilities, “seeking dialogue” with Beijing is crucial to make any improvement in cross-Strait relations.
“We need to build trust between the two sides, and we need to be creative in trying to solve the problem,” he said.
