U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday on a mission to steady Washington’s relationship with Riyadh after years of deepening disagreements on issues ranging from Iran and regional security to oil prices.

Blinken met with the kingdom’s de-facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS, and they “discussed deepening economic cooperation, especially in the clean energy and technology fields,” according to a State Department readout.

Blinken was also set to meet other top Saudi officials during his time in Riyadh, the capital, and the coastal city of Jeddah, in what will be Washington’s second recent high-level visit.