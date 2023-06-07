Japan’s parliament on Wednesday enacted a bill to create a system to nationalize defense equipment production facilities of struggling companies and outsource the operations to other businesses.

The bill, aimed at aiding the defense industry by strengthening product development and production foundations, was passed by a majority vote at the day’s plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the country’s parliament.

Besides the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) also voted for the bill.