Support for South Korea building its own nuclear arsenal has “declined significantly” in recent years, a new survey has found, as discussion of the issue — and its drawbacks — has grown among the public.

The survey released Monday by the government-funded Korea Institute for National Unification (KINU) found that public support for an indigenous nuclear arsenal had fallen from a high of 71.3% in 2021 to 69% last year and 60.2% as of last month.

The plunge in support comes despite North Korea’s increased pace of missile launches and weapons tests — the reclusive country has conducted more than 100 launches since early 2022 — and the prospect that the war in Ukraine could impact views.