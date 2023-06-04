Osaka – A subsidiary of Kansai Electric Power Co. on Sunday asked solar and wind power suppliers to temporarily halt electricity generation.
Kansai Transmission and Distribution Inc. took the step as electricity consumption in Kansai Electric’s service areas had been seen decreasing on the day due to closures of factories while solar power generation had been projected to increase amid the good weather, probably leading to a surplus in electricity produced.
It was the first time for Kansai Electric, which serves the Kansai region, to ask solar and wind power suppliers to suspend electricity generation.
