  • A U.S. soldier instructs a Finnish soldier on the Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle during the Northern Forest land force exercise in Rovajarvi, Finland, on Tuesday. | REUTERS
    A U.S. soldier instructs a Finnish soldier on the Carl Gustaf recoilless rifle during the Northern Forest land force exercise in Rovajarvi, Finland, on Tuesday. | REUTERS

ROVAJARVI, Finland – NATO countries are in the middle of Arctic military drills, vowing on Tuesday to defend their newest member, Finland, which is hosting its first joint NATO exercise since becoming the 31st member of the Western alliance in April.

The addition of Finland doubles the length of the border NATO shares with Russia, which launched a large-scale invasion of another neighbor, Ukraine, in February last year.

Nearly 1,000 allied forces from the United States, Britain and Norway, and also from neighboring Sweden, joined some 6,500 Finnish troops and some 1,000 vehicles for the Northern Forest exercise, Finland’s biggest modern-time land force drill above the Arctic Circle.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED