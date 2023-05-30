  • The governor of the Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim (center, in a zippered jacket) and others watch the opening ceremony event for the Tyligulska wind farm in the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine on May 18. Bombarding the power grid has been an essential part of Russia’s invasion, but officials say it would take many more missile strikes to badly damage a wind farm than a power plant. | NICOLE TUNG / THE NEW YORK TIMES
ODESA, Ukraine – The giants catch the wind with their huge arms, helping to keep the lights on in Ukraine — newly built windmills, on plains along the Black Sea.

In 15 months of war, Russia has launched countless missiles and exploding drones at power plants, hydroelectric dams and substations, trying to black out as much of Ukraine as it can, as often as it can, in its campaign to pound the country into submission.

The new Tyligulska wind farm stands only a few dozen miles from Russian artillery, but Ukrainians say it has a crucial advantage over most of the country’s grid.

