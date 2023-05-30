Radio and social media have proved to be essential amid the Ukraine war, as broadcasting infrastructure has often been a prime target, an executive at the country’s public broadcaster said during a visit to Tokyo for training by NHK, citing an incident when a television tower in Kyiv was attacked last year.

“In some regions, radio is the sole source of information,” Mykola Chernotytskyi, chairman of the Public Broadcasting Company of Ukraine (PBC), said Monday. “So, we have allocated resources to ensure the revival of radio broadcasting.”

Chernotytskyi was visiting the NHK Broadcasting Center in Shibuya as part of the first of three training sessions funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan’s aid agency. NHK and the PBC have been collaborating since the latter’s inception in 2017, but this new project will focus on developing emergency reporting systems.