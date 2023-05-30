  • Jiji

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has expressed his eagerness to start high-level talks on the issue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea, aiming to realize a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I’ve been expressing my resolve to face up to him directly,” Kishida told reporters Monday, underscoring his intent to make preparations to realize the bilateral summit.

