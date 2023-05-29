Pins hidden in her shoes, head forced down a toilet, kicked in the stomach: Korean hairdresser Pyo Ye-rim suffered a litany of abuse from school bullies, but now she’s speaking out.

The 26-year-old is part of a phenomenon sweeping South Korea known as “Hakpok #MeToo,” through which people who were bullied publicly name and shame the perpetrators of school violence — “hakpok” in Korean — decades after the alleged crimes.

Made famous globally by Netflix’s gory revenge series “The Glory,” the movement has ensnared everyone from K-pop stars to baseball players, and accusations — often anonymous — can be career-ending, with widespread public sympathy for victims.