Police arrested a 58-year-old man Saturday following a fatal shooting the previous night in the city of Machida, western Tokyo.

Makoto Sasaki was arrested at a police station in Isehara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on suspicion of possessing a revolver in violation of the Firearms and Sword Control Law at around 1 a.m. Saturday. Sasaki, a resident of the town of Aikawa in Kanagawa, has admitted to the charges, investigative sources said.

He appeared with a gun at the police office around 11:30 p.m. Friday after the Kanagawa Prefectural Police received a report that someone would surrender to police over the incident in Machida.

