    A policeman hits a detained Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party activist and supporter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad earlier this month. | AFP-JIJI

Islamabad – With military courts, intimidation of the press and mass arrests, Pakistan’s rulers are seeking to destroy former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s support ahead of elections, analysts say.

Khan’s brief arrest earlier this month sparked days of street protests freighted with anger at the powerful army perceived to have orchestrated his downfall.

Islamabad has labeled the violence “anti-state,” justifying huge roundups and the revival of army courts to try civilians who targeted government and military buildings.

