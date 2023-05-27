With military courts, intimidation of the press and mass arrests, Pakistan’s rulers are seeking to destroy former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s support ahead of elections, analysts say.

Khan’s brief arrest earlier this month sparked days of street protests freighted with anger at the powerful army perceived to have orchestrated his downfall.

Islamabad has labeled the violence “anti-state,” justifying huge roundups and the revival of army courts to try civilians who targeted government and military buildings.