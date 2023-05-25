Sony Group plans to buy more land near its image sensor factory in Kumamoto Prefecture, aiming to expand its market share in the growing business of powering camera smartphones.

The Tokyo-based company, which supplies devices including Apple’s iPhones, said Thursday it’s in talks to acquire 27 hectares of land for expansion in the city of Koshi in Kumamoto Prefecture, to the northwest of Sony’s existing factory. It could invest several hundred billion yen on a second factory at the new site, local newspaper Kumamoto Nichinichi reported.

The company now expects its share of the global image-sensor market to hit 60% by the business year starting April 2025, Terushi Shimizu, the head of Sony’s chip business, said at an investors relations event. It currently commands a little over half the market’s revenues.