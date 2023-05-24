Mamoru Hase, the father of a boy killed in the 1997 serial attacks on children in Kobe, has criticized a family court’s disposal of all records concerning the high-profile case.

The court discarded the records despite a bylaw decided by the Supreme Court stipulating permanent conservation of records on high-profile cases, Hase noted.

Such an act “does not occur at an ordinary organization,” Mamoru, 67, said in a statement. “This is totally unacceptable.”