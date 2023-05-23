Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year sparked the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II, but also a wave of solidarity as thousands opened their homes to Ukrainians and EU states gave them rights and benefits akin to their own citizens.

The European Union swiftly granted temporary protection to millions of fleeing Ukrainians, giving them immediate rights to work and access to education, health care, welfare and housing — almost the same as local nationals.

Their treatment is in stark contrast to that received by refugees from other war zones, but could provide lessons in how to deal with the contentious issue.