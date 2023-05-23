The Kremlin is pressuring governments including India behind the scenes, threatening to upend defense and energy deals unless they help block expected moves aimed at turning Russia into a financial pariah state over its invasion of Ukraine.

Documents seen by Bloomberg and accounts by officials in NATO countries familiar with the situation offer a rare insight into how Russia is targeting commercial partners ahead of a June meeting of the global watchdog against money-laundering.

The Financial Action Task Force, an intergovernmental organization that sets standards for combating dirty money, suspended Russia from membership in February. Ukraine is pushing for the body to impose further restrictions by adding Moscow to its “black list” or “gray list.”