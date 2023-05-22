Greece’s ruling New Democracy party stormed to a crushing victory in a parliamentary election on Sunday but fell just short of the threshold needed to form a government on its own, making a runoff election in a month more likely.
With most votes counted, conservative New Democracy took a commanding lead of 40.8% — trouncing the radical leftist Syriza, which governed from 2015 to 2019 and polled 20.1%.
Greece’s interior ministry projected New Democracy could win 145 seats in parliament, six short of an absolute majority.
